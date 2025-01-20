Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, North Carolina, USA

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is one of the most photographed locations on the Outerbanks. However, it is not an easy subject to photograph because it is surrounded by many distracting elements, including a radio tower with red lights. This image was taken in January when the Outer Banks were almost deserted, and I love to go around to photograph them.

It is also a time of year when skies can change rapidly. Indeed, that night, it started with a cloudy sky. However, the wind helped to partially clear the clouds so we could catch some stars. We also had a full moon that lightened the scenery from one side. This allowed the use of a relatively slow ISO and a shutter speed that was enough to get the light beam without burning the top of the lighthouse.