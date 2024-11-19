    Search
    The Full Moon, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    A full moon was expected on November 15th, 2024. I had to decide where and how to capture my image.
    I used the Photographers' Ephemeris app to plan the shot. The app showed that Quai Hector (a maritime wharf) would be a good location. The moonrise would be at 3:54 p.m., and sunset would be at 4:22 p.m.

    I arrived at the location at 4:10 p.m. I walked to the wharf edging the St-Laurence River and was happy to see the gorgeous full white balloon pending in the air. I took my long focal lens to seize numerous shots of this beauty and its reflection on the river.

    On my way back to the car, I stopped walking and looked back. The gorgeous white moon was straight over the wharf. I was amazed by all the lights in the scene.

    I set up my tripod, camera, and magic lens that creates beautiful star effects – such as The Sun Star, Montreal, Quebec, Canada – and cable release. I composed the image using a 30 mm focal length and an F/22 aperture. I pressed the shutter at 17:35. Once again, I used the live-time feature on my Olympus m4/3 camera to perform a perfect exposure (ETTR). It took 120 seconds. During that period, I was amazed to see the developing image on my camera’s back screen. It looked like a lighting symphony!

    I published another full moon image, Hawthorn Berries And Full Moon, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, which was taken in November 2023. The moon can be a lovely and dramatic landscape element, but a successful shot requires planning and gear familiarity.

