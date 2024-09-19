Southern Utah in October, USA

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

As the years pass, I find myself doing my photo shoots in the months that are cooler in areas that can get quite warm. October in southern Utah has very comfortable weather, with average temperatures in the low 70s and high 60s. Unless there has been a record-breaking heat wave in September, you are usually good to go. Be aware that you will not be alone. Book way ahead of time as this time of the year to travel here is not a secret, and the 5 national parks will be crowded.

In October, I usually take the last two weeks as my adventure time, as climate change keeps pushing the leaf color deeper toward November. This shot was taken from the side of the highway, where the popular trees follow the water course in their fall colors.