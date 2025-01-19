Sassnitz Lighthouse, Rugen, Germany

This photograph captures the lighthouse in the town of Sassnitz during the blue hour, early in the morning after rain. The gentle light of the lighthouse illuminates the stone breakwater near the pier, creating a serene and almost mystical atmosphere. The blue tone of the scene accentuates the cool morning calm of the sea.

Sassnitz, located on the island of Rügen, is a coastal town with a rich history. For centuries, it served as an important port on the Baltic Sea and was renowned for its fishing traditions. Today, the town is a popular tourist destination thanks to its proximity to Jasmund National Park, which features iconic chalk cliffs.

One of Sassnitz's attractions is its 1,450-meter-long pier, which leads to the lighthouse. This pier is one of the longest in Europe. At its end stands the iconic lighthouse, whose light not only guides ships but also illuminates the stone breakwater that protects the harbour from rough waves.

The pier in Sassnitz is indeed very long, and walking to the lighthouse takes some time. If you decide to visit the lighthouse, make sure to plan your time carefully so you can enjoy the most beautiful light.