Roanoke Marshes Lighthouse, Manteo, North Carolina, USA

I planned a week-long trip to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to capture photographs of the lighthouses. I am constantly brainstorming different possibilities for my shots, and with this in mind, I decided to buy a sparkle filter specifically for this adventure. This filter enhanced the flares from light sources, creating star-like effects. With my camera gear and new filter in tow, I set off to chase the lighthouses and their sparkles.

Upon reaching Manteo, a charming little town on Roanoke Island, I encountered the Roanoke Marshes Lighthouse. Unlike other lighthouses, the Roanoke Marshes Lighthouse is often the most overlooked in the Outer Banks due to its small stature.

While waiting for the sunset and the lights of the pier and lighthouse to turn on, I observed the people strolling along the Manteo waterfront, admiring the lighthouse's charm and trying to capture its beauty on their cellphones.

I thoroughly enjoyed photographing the Roanoke Marshes Lighthouse. It was so much fun. Since the lighthouse is located at the end of the pier, I was delighted when both the pier and lighthouse lights turned on. I incorporated the pier, lights, and their reflections into my composition. Initially, I had fun experimenting with my new sparkle filter. However, after playing with my new gadget, the more experienced photographer within me soon took charge. A tighter aperture revealed some of the sparkles I desired. I completed my vision using an ND filter and longer exposure.