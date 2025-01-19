Peggy’s Point Lighthouse, Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada

Our early morning drive from Halifax took us to Peggy's Point Lighthouse shortly after sunrise. The cool, bluish light of the morning lent the scene a peaceful air. A small pond lies in the foreground, framed by rocks and grass.

Not much of the surroundings were reflected on its surface, but the silhouette of the lighthouse was faintly recognizable in the water. The lighthouse itself stood in the distance, its light twinkling softly. The serenity of this moment will remain etched in our memories forever.