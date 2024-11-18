    Search
    Decorated Branches, Mt St Hilaire, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Several years ago, having just purchased a new zoom lens (40-150mm F/2.8), I had to set out and try my new gear. I went to Mount St-Hilaire, not far from Montreal. Reaching this location, a beautiful, frosted branch in the foreground caught my attention. All the important elements were present: pleasing lines, curves, layers, and textures.

    Handheld, I composed and framed the image using a 134 mm focal length (35 mm equivalent). To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 0.7 stops.

    Looking at all the images taken that day, I was very happy with the results, especially the lightness and quality of my 4/3 gear.

