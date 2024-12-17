Sun Star, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Last June, I captured a gorgeous sunrise image at the Plage de l’Est.

In late October, I planned to go back to this lovely location. Again, I checked on the Photographers’ Ephemeris application to see if this location would be the right place. The application confirmed that the sunrise would occur directly in front of the Plage de l’Est at 07:26.

Then I checked the weather forecasts. They predicted a massive cloudy sky and no rain! The big question was, “Shall I go?”

This location is a 15-minute drive from my home. I had in mind that the cloud ceiling would not touch the ground and may not reach the distant horizon, leaving space to capture the gorgeous sun for a few minutes.

On location, I installed my tripod, camera, cable release, and Leica DG wide-angle lens, which produces beautiful star effects when set at a very small aperture (F/22).

Also, I installed an ND filter to perform long exposures.

A few minutes before sunrise, I saw rays of light coming up, which confirmed that I was in the right location. At 07:37, the sun was completely visible and squeezed between the ground and low clouds. I framed and composed the image using a 36 mm focal length and set the aperture to F22.

I envisioned a long exposure to smooth any wind ripples on the water's surface, increase reflections, and augment the clouds' impact. As always, I used the Live Time feature on my Olympus camera to achieve a perfect histogram (ETTR). It took 71 seconds.

During post processing, which is explained in detail, I realized again the benefits of planning, gear familiarity and a bit of luck!

