Dunes And Glow, White Sands National Park, New Mexico, USA

After spending a few days in the White Sands area and having relatively uninspiring sunsets, I was hopeful that my last night there would have a worthwhile sunset. The entire afternoon was exceptionally windy, which kicked up a ton of dust and left a haze in the air.

As the sun dropped behind the mountains, a beautiful orange glow was cast across the dunes. Having a telephoto lens was crucial to filling the frame nicely with the dunes and the glow from the setting sun.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now