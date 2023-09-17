Reine Harbour Island, Lofoten Islands, Norway

I shot this picture on a silent, moody day in Reine, Lofoten, in January 2023. The sky was covered with thin clouds, and the afternoon sun began slowly to set. The days before, we had storms, snow, and even hailstorms, but the northern Atlantic sea was very calm this afternoon.

This little island just in front of the harbour entrance has no name on Google Maps, but I have often seen it and that day, I finally wanted to take some photos of it. I put my camera on the tripod, and to get a long exposure time, I used an ND 3.0 filter. So the sea and the clouds became utterly flattened. That is one of my favourite pictures of this year's stay on the Lofoten Islands.

