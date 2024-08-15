Serra do Cabral, Minas Gerais, Brazil

This lone tree on top of a hill has always caught my attention. I had already taken some photos of this same tree during the day and decided to try a long exposure at night.

I positioned myself on the top of a hill in the distance so that I could use the compression of the 400 mm lens and at the same time have the tree at a pleasant size in the composition in addition to the star trails magnified by the 400mm focal length.

The big challenge was focusing and taking a five-minute long exposure without any camera movement. The technique resulted in a smooth and pleasant image.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now