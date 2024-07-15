    Search
    Makua Beach, Haena, Kauai, USA
    By Jeff Nigro

    Makua Beach, or Tunnels Beach as it is known to the locals, is a pristine beach on the north shore of Kauai. Sometimes also known as 'Bali Hai' because it was used in the 1959 classic musical 'South Pacific', this beach is a favorite of mine when visiting the Garden Isle.

    That evening was one of the best sunsets I have witnessed there. I must have taken 150-200 images trying to get the most beautiful wave patterns on the sand, and this was my favorite.


