Vestvagoya, Lofoten Islands, Norway

This photo, taken in the Lofoten Islands, captures the quiet, untouched atmosphere of a winter coastal landscape. In the foreground, rough ice floes spread across the cold sea, which is immediately framed by the imposing mountain in the background.

The mountain stands calm and majestic under the overcast sky, giving the scene a sense of depth. The dense clouds and cold light of the day enhance the simple beauty of the Nordic landscape, allowing the solitude and tranquillity of this place to come through impressively.