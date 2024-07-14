Lone Camelthorn Tree, Dune 45, Tsauchab Valley, Hardup Region, Namibia

This photograph of the lone Camelthorn Tree was captured mid-winter. It was really cold, and frost was clinging to the fine sand of the dune.

It was my first ever visit to the Tsauchab Valley (Sesriem Valley), which is famous for its Deadvlei Trees.

I lay down in the gravel to get this vantage point and to ensure I could capture as much of the dune as possible.

I chose to get there early so that the dune was still in pristine condition and would not be trampled (along its spine) by hundreds of tourists who visit daily.

The crisp, warm light also added to the beautiful atmosphere of the morning. Early morning is the best time to avoid strong winds in the dune belt. Personally, this is one of my most special images captured in the area.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now