Lizard Head Wilderness, Colorado, USA

In the summer months, the Lizard Head Wildnerness near Telluride is a wonderful mix of cool forests, sun-splashed meadows and vibrant ridges with stunning views of the surrounding peaks.

This shot was taken from just below the namesake mountain (Lizard Head, right) and looks out across the saddle separating it from other peaks in the area. The clouds dancing around the peaks constantly change the mix of light and shadows, which adds a nice source of additional contrast and depth to the scene.

