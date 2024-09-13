Artists Palette, Death Valley, CA, USA

One of the most amazing sights is Death Valley. On my first day there, I decided to take a ride around to get my bearings on where I would like to spend my time shooting. I accidentally found The Artists Palette Painted Hills and explored the 'out of this world nature's palette'. Every inch of these mountains was colored in 'otherworldly' hues. It was nothing short of breathtaking and spectacular.

It must have taken me several hours to drive around and through the mountains, as I had to stop every few feet to try to capture the incredible beauty.

The irony of the trip was that the next day, a rainstorm flooded the roads, preventing me from returning to those painted hills. I would stop, set up my tripod, and look all around me to get the best shot, incorporating the beautiful lighting presented. It was truly a spellbinding experience.

