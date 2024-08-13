Emerald Lake, Yoho National Park, Britisch Columbia, Canada

It's not a painting; it's an actual photograph!

As romantic as this picture may seem at first glance, it is an illusion. This unique blue atmosphere is a mixture of ordinary morning fog and the smoke that prevailed in the wilderness due to the many fires in large parts of Canada. The amount of smoke was so enormous that it was regularly blown hundreds of kilometres away, accompanied by a noticeable strain on the respiratory tract of every living creature.

The air pollutants were too high. Both PM10 and the finer PM2.5 particles represented a significant burden in terms of the intensity measured. Due to the massive fires, I was left with only two options: first, to adjust and change my travel route, and second, to capture these threatening scenarios in pictures.

