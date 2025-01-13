    Search
    Exploding Sunrise, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Gear familiarity and scouting are essential photographic elements. It starts on your computer using Google Maps and Photo Ephemeris applications. The big question is: Where are the good spots within a 20-minute drive from home? Look at this beauty for sunset.

    One morning in December 2024, I woke up at 5 a.m., which was unusual for me. The big question was, “Where should I go to capture the sunrise?” Using the above-mentioned tools, I decided that Bellerive Park, located along the St-Laurence River, a 17-minute drive from home, would be a good location. Sunrise was at 7:35 a.m. The weather forecasts predicted a partially clouded sky, so I was very optimistic about capturing a colored sunrise. At 7:00 a.m., I was on the river shoreline.

    At 7:25 a.m., 10 minutes before sunrise, this scene amazed me: the pink clouds expanding to the left, the lines and trails in the upper clouds, and the reflection on the water. I had to seize this precious moment.

    At 24 mm, the lens was unable to capture the whole scene. So, handheld in portrait orientation, using a 24 mm focal length, I took seven overlapped shots to do a panorama, knowing Lightroom is very good for stitching photos. As always, to obtain a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed each shot by 0,7 stops.

    Looking at this image, I think I may have found my local sunrise paradise, and this is a very good reason to get up early!

