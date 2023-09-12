Bandon Beach, Oregon, USA

My husband and I made a trip to Bandon Beach, Oregon, in September 2022. We live on the East Coast, so it was a lengthy trip but well worth it. The beaches on the US West Coast are so different from our East Coast beaches. The sea stacks at Bandon Beach are incredible and were a thrill to see and photograph. As I walked around, I tried to get a photo that might be a little different than so many I have seen of Bandon Beach. This is one of my favorites.

