    Oberstdorf, Bayern, Germany
    By Uwe Pletsch

    It was during the autumn holiday in Oberstdorf, in the Bavarian mountains, Germany, that the first snow fell on the mountains.

    The image shows the 'Seealpsee' with a view over the Bavarian and Austrian mountains.

    The lake is 1700 m above sea level above a valley named Oytal. The cable car 'Nebelhornbahn' takes you to the lake from the valley station in Oberstdorf.

    From the middle station 'Höfatsblick', you can reach this viewpoint via a footpath.

    I was fascinated by this splendid view. The warm colours in the foreground contrasted with the blue sea and the cooler colours in the background.


