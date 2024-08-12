Oberstdorf, Bayern, Germany

It was during the autumn holiday in Oberstdorf, in the Bavarian mountains, Germany, that the first snow fell on the mountains.
The image shows the 'Seealpsee' with a view over the Bavarian and Austrian mountains.
The lake is 1700 m above sea level above a valley named Oytal. The cable car 'Nebelhornbahn' takes you to the lake from the valley station in Oberstdorf.
From the middle station 'Höfatsblick', you can reach this viewpoint via a footpath.
I was fascinated by this splendid view. The warm colours in the foreground contrasted with the blue sea and the cooler colours in the background.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor