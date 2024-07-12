Kvilldalsvika, Rogaland, Norway

Over the last dozen years, my wife and I have been working on our travel bucket list, and in 2016, the destination was Norway. We started in Bergen on the southwest coast and rented a car to go north and south from there to some interior locations along the fjords. It was quite helpful that most people spoke English. I tried to learn some Norwegian before the trip, but unfortunately, the only useful phrase that I retained was "I don't speak Norwegian".

About halfway into the trip, we were headed south from Roldal with my wife driving. I was just watching the scenery. We were passing by this lake, and I thought I saw something out of the corner of my eye. I said that I wanted to go back and look, so we turned around.

Of course, there was the lake and the mountains, but what particularly caught my attention was the reflection of the lone little tree on the tiny island. I took a couple of shots there, and we went on our way.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now