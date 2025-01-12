Torrox Costa Lighthouse, Andalucia, Malaga, Spain

Although I live not far from the coast, where there are a few lighthouses, it is extremely difficult to take images with a good perspective. Indeed, several lighthouses have been relocated inland due to land reclamation over the years.

I decided that to show this particular lighthouse and its location, I needed to be early and shoot from a high perspective. Since there are no high cliffs in this location, my drone became the best piece of equipment.

Driving 20 minutes from home to my selected location, I anticipated the thrill of once again flying my drone and using my newly learned camera photography skills to show the perspective I wanted.

I arrived early in the morning and before sunrise, and there were too many walkers along the beach. I chose the highest point (4m high) available to launch my drone to the east of the lighthouse. This decision meant that the sun would rise behind me. As it began to rise, it cast an infusion of colours in front of me with reflected sunrise colours; the light of the lighthouse was still shining its beacon of light out to sea.

The lighthouse was built in 1864, and Roman ruins were found under its foundations. It is 26 metres in height, and its light shines 20 nautical miles out over the Mediterranean Sea. I have taken photos of this lighthouse from ground level, however the perspective from my drone shows the magnificence of the structure and its safeguarding role over the centuries.