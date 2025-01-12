Fox Point Lighthouse, St Anthony, Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada

Several years ago, in late summer, my wife and I spent two weeks visiting the amazing Newfoundland Island with friends. We travelled in the little red convertible on the right. Although I was not allowed to drive the car, my wife kindly let me sit in the passenger seat with my camera ready to take advantage of all the photo opportunities.

One day, following a recommendation, we headed to Fox Point Lighthouse to enjoy the sunset.

On arrival, the scene unfolded. The lighthouse is located in a prime spot with a full view of the bay, the coast, and the ocean. The sky was textured and colored. I had to capture this magical moment with my camera.

I walked to the top of the small rise. Using a handheld camera and a 46 mm focal length, I composed the image. I used the rule of thirds to position the lighthouse in the frame, and I included the wildflowers on the hill to balance the composition.

During that trip, I captured beautiful landscapes (and a couple of moose). Three years later, I returned to this lovely island on a photo tour, during which I also made this lighthouse image.