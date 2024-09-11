Antelope Canyon, Page, Arizona, USA

Antelope Canyon is much less magical in real life than it appears in pictures. There is a huge crowd, with guides pushing to move forward to avoid creating queues inside the slot canyon, so it is difficult to enjoy all the best spots calmly.

Nonetheless, the place is magnificent. It is incredible to see all the shapes carved into the rocks by the water over the centuries.

There are plenty of different formations that resemble real things, but this one in particular caught my eye. The rocks frame the sky in the shape of a Seahorse.

