Rogalin Landscape Park, Greater Voivodeship, Poland

I took this photo when I was in the Rogalin Landscape Park near Poznań for the first time. It was the end of summer, and the park was located on the Warta River, so I was really hoping for the morning fog.

This place is famous for its numerous oak trees growing alone, so I hoped that there would be plenty of motifs for photos. Even though I arrived there before sunrise, I waited until the sun rose above the wall of the opposite forest.

One of the trees was beautifully illuminated by golden sun rays, and the fog added magic to the scenery. I really couldn't have dreamed of better conditions for photos.

