Palouse Region Lone Tree, Washington State, USA

The Palouse region of Washington State is noted for its production of wheat and legumes. This land of gently rolling hills and valleys is said to be the result of the deposition of soils from continued floods resulting from the breakage of massive ice dams during the glacial age.

As an area for photographic opportunities, it is unlimited in all seasons. It is June in this photograph of a lonely tree. Lonely trees stand out in such topography as the Palouse. Many stands have been planted to act as windbreaks, and many lonely trees have been left in place simply because of their ability to survive in the area.

