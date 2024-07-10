Lone Tree Near A, Lofoten, Norway

This picture was captured during my last trip to Norway in February 2024. I was walking through the world's most famous town, called Å. Because this was not the first small town on Lofoten I've been to, the most impressive thing was its name.

However, during the walk, I found a tree between two Forbes. To make a minimalistic shot and exclude everything bothering me, I switched to telelens and tried to build a minimalistic composition in a pretty compressed environment. I hope that the result is worthy.

