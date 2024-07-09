The Woods, KY, USA

This tree was shot during a road trip to Kentucky and Tennessee. My wife and I flew to Louisville and drove to Nashville via Bowling Green. We visited my daughter and hiked the nearby property.

On this walk, the sun was setting and lit up this winterized tree. What was otherwise bare became alive with light, laminating its branches as they showed themselves in their glory, reaching toward the sky.

I like to think that sometimes, the subject matter can become more important with the light bestowed upon it.

