Supai Tree, AZ, USA

I've heard this advice several times before: " Don't forget to check behind you when out photographing."

This year, I was lucky enough to win permits for the Havasupai backpacking trip. I was wondering if I'd be able to capture a unique photo from such a highly photographed location.

On the hike through the canyon, my friends and I stopped for a break and a quick snack. I looked around the canyon while I was eating and spotted this tree that was relatively unassuming as we approached and passed it. Looking back up the canyon, however, it stuck out with its newly grown leaves glowing green in the late afternoon light. The trail we had just walked down made a nice leading line towards the tree as it stood out against the brown canyon walls. I knew I had to capture this moment, and it became one of my favorite photos from the trip.

While most people might not associate it with the turquoise water and beautiful waterfalls of Havasupai, I think I succeeded in capturing a unique photo.

