Hunting Island Beach, South Carolina, USA

The South Beach on Hunting Island, South Carolina, is one of my favorite places to shoot at sunrise. First, there is rarely another person there at that time. But each time I go, it is different. Each passing storm rearranges and changes the scene of dead trees. The saltwater encroaches on the coastline of the maritime forest, and eventually, more trees go down. Older ones get washed away by storms.

I like to go out during the day to get an idea of what it looks like and plan which areas I might want to shoot. But it looks so different at high tide prior to sunrise. It is just so much fun.

