Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, USA

This is an amazing and unusual sight along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The mountains are beautiful along the horizon. The 'tipsy' tree comes into view almost with its novel idea of the 'proper' way to grow and receive all of the attention. It reaches out on both sides, wearing a lovely 'hat' of branches. It looks very well balanced, albeit tilted like the 'Leaning Tower of Pisa'. It is truly a wonder why and how this exists through all of the seasons in such a healthy state, encouraging visitors to picnic underneath.

