Somenos Marsh, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

On wintry days here on Vancouver Island in the Pacific Northwest, I love to photograph the changing landscapes with their subtle palettes and hushed tones. One morning in late January, I headed out to Somenos Marsh, a beautiful wetland conservation area for my family.

I discovered last fall, right next to the highway, to walk along the boardwalk and let my eyes rest on scenes like this peaceful reflection of silhouettes softened by the mist you see in my image, the drone of traffic fading away with the morning’s mauve murmurings.

