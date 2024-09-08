Coloured Sunrise, Mont Saint Michel de Brasparts, France

In August 2024, I attended a photo tour in Bretagne, France. This was my first trip in four years, as I was not allowed to travel out of Canada for medical reasons.

One morning, our guide took us to Mont Saint-Michel de Brasparts to capture the sunrise. On location, I was awed by the nice yellow flowers. This reminded me of the magic sunrise captured in my close vicinity in Montreal and published in my portfolio.

I installed my tripod, the camera with my Leica DG wide-angle lens, which produces beautiful star effects when set at a very small aperture, and the cable release and the flash.

I composed and framed the image using a 16 mm focal length and an f/18 aperture. To ensure adequate lighting with the flash, I raised the ISO to 1600 and set the flash to overexpose by 1 stop.

Lightroom is very good at reducing noise generated by my small sensor.

Behind my tripod, the scenery amazed me: beautiful yellow flowers facing a vast open space covered by lovely colored clouds. While holding the shutter release, I wished the rising sun would reflect on the water and create a twin sun again! Unfortunately, it did not happen.

This special moment reminds me of the photo tour benefits. The guide brings you to the right place at the right moment with no waste of time.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now