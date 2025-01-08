Genoa Lighthouse, Liguria, Italy

This photograph was taken with a Nikon D7100 55-300 mm lens from above the city of Genoa. It was slightly underexposed due to exposure to sunlight.

It concerns the Genoa lighthouse, which is the town's symbol. At 77 meters high, it is the tallest lighthouse in the Mediterranean. It was built in 1128 and completed in 1543. In 2001, the pedestrian path connecting it with the rest of the city was built for about 800 meters. This path offers a beautiful, romantic, and evocative view of the port of Genoa and takes up the ancient road of access from the west.

For centuries, it has been an important instrument for the night navigation of ships entering and leaving the port and has become an integral part of city life. The “Lanterna” stands on the eastern edge of the Sampierdarena district, on an isolated rock today entirely inserted within the port context.

The museum is attached to the tower. From the ferry terminal car park, walk around 600 meters along the old walls to the nearby lighthouse. The museum periodically hosts thematic exhibitions, workshops, and educational activities for families, and events can be organized.

The shot emerges from the Belvedere Castelletto, a viewpoint offering ideas for photographs of the sea and this lighthouse. The Belvedere is defined as the dominant position over the centre of the town, which has been the heart of the city's defence for centuries.