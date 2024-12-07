Lauterbrunnen, Interlaken-Oberhasli, Bern, Switzerland

Lauterbrunnen Valley, located at the foot of the Swiss (Bernese) Alps, offers extraordinary views and landscapes. It is a narrow valley a few hundred meters wide that runs between limestone mountains, rising to an altitude of 1000 meters.

I visited the place a few weeks ago, on a late cold afternoon with shining sun. The landscape is green (from the pastures that feed a large number of cows) and white (from the mountain snow), emanating grandeur and subtle, breathtaking beauty.

Switzerland is one of the favourite countries for Portuguese emigrants who leave in search of better living conditions. In this valley, Portuguese is the second most spoken language by residents, after German! When I arrived, the valley was already shaded, but a remnant of sun shone on the peaks. Using the raw format allowed me to recover details of the shadows.