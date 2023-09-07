Bedruthan Steps, Cornwall, England

I've recently returned from a week-long holiday in the South West of England. Cornwall is one of those regions I've always wanted to shoot its rugged, wild coastline has much more of a dramatic quality to it compared to my home county of Kent - The Bedruthian Steps was one location that I was eager to visit; it was just 15mins from the Campsite I was staying at so easy to get to for an evening shoot.

Of course, shooting the Steps from the viewpoint above allows for some grand vista shots which have been captured so many times before.

When I go to these magnificent locations, it's not just about the scene as a whole. Still, it is also about the small details that I can focus on - There was this one rock in the foreground which caught my eye... the fading light was just being caught on the left face, and the swell was creating this mist-like effect when I saw the results - I took over 600 images that trip, but this was one of the first. Even when I took it, I knew it was one I'd be happy with.

I had no choice; I had no access to Lightroom on this Holiday, so I had to trust my judgement - After all, it would have been logistically pointless to drive the 5-6 hours back to the location had I been unhappy with the effort when I reviewed it in Post-Production.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now