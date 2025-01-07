Misty Sunrise, Central Carinthia, Austria

On the first day of 2025, I drove up a hill near my hometown, Klagenfurt (Carinthia, Austria), to take sunrise photos of the valley below. The valley was supposed to be covered by fog or low clouds, also known as a cloud inversion. But I wasn't lucky. Although there was some of that stuff, it wasn't enough for lovely photos.

So I changed my mind, packed my things, and drove back down to visit a gorge nearby. I used another road as usual, and suddenly, when I came out of a forest, I saw the valley in front of me: layers of wooded hills with golden fog between them because the sun had just risen. Luckily, I even found a place to park my car, and almost right beside it, I could take some photos of the Golden Valley, like this one.

I have never been to this spot before, but I will definitely come back soon.