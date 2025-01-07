Entrance To The Gesause National Park, Admont, Styria, Austria

At the entrance of the Gesäuse National Park in Austria, there is a wooden bridge over the Enns River. From this bridge, you can see the valley and the mountains.

It's an about 2.5 hours drive over two mountain passes from my home, and I have been there several times in the morning, but I never got to see the mountains, at least at sunrise the view was always blocked by dense clouds or fog.

That changed a few days ago. It was cloudy and misty again, but for a few minutes, the sun lit the sky behind the mountains, and I finally got some photos where the mountains were visible through the clouds. Although the mountains were not clear to see, only barely visible silhouettes, I am more than happy with this photo and the other photos I was able to take that morning.

The mountain to the left is called "Himbeerstein", and the barely visible one to the right is called "Haindlmauer". The silhouetted mountain in the middle, which is the one I was looking for, is the "Großer Ödstein" (2,335m).

To me, the photo looks even better that way than if the mountains had been clearly visible. This view better suits a winter scene.