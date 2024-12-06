Frost in Field, Ellison Bay, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

Frost Covered

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of the 80-mile-long Door County Peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season, but my favorite time is winter. The conditions this morning were those I wait for every early winter, but with the climate and geography of our peninsula, it usually happens several times each winter.

There should be some ground fog, below-freezing temperatures, clear conditions and no wind. This allows moisture to sublimate on branches, grasses and any small structure. This is a good example of those conditions leading to a coating of hoar frost. Hoar frost and rime ice are not quite the same, and I think that this photograph shows hoar frost.

The exact timing of this phenomenon can happen anytime from late November until early spring here, so the timing is not exactly predictable. I just have to watch the weather forecasts and be ready whenever it arrives. This is one reason that one cannot just travel here to see this, but you must be here when it happens.

I noticed this scene from my bedroom window, got outside as fast as I could, and then walked around this field, looking for the best composition. The sun was just climbing above the trees and backlighting this stand of trees perfectly. Finding this composition and making the photograph had to be done quickly because as soon as the morning sun hits the frost, it begins melting and disappears quite quickly.