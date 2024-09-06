Volcano Hiking Trail, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain

This photo was taken during a hike along the approximately 15 km route through the Volcano Park on La Palma, Canary Islands. The hike starts near the centre of the island, from the starting point of El Pinar, and leads directly south. It passes countless volcanic craters and takes you over the highest viewpoints.

The photo shows the Atlantic Ocean looking eastward. The typical soft and curving shapes are the result of volcanic activity. Although the distance may seem short, it's advisable to plan for a full day.

The path over the lava sand is strenuous, and for photographers, there are countless breathtaking views!

