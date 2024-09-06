Center Median, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, USA

I noticed the geometry of this scene in the center median to or from somewhere. I turned around at the first opportunity and parked the car. This is a color shot transferred to black and white, which emphasizes the curving plant structure.

I believe that this is a group of Century plants that actually bloom after 10 years and then die. It is in an area between zones 10 and 11 by the Pacific Coast, with some curves in the landscape.

