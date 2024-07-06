The Woods, Kentucky, USA

This photo was taken while hiking through the woods in Kentucky. I came upon a ravine which provided a backdrop of dark trees and bramble which set off the contrast of the bleached white trees. Even though there were three trees, they stood out from the rest thus expressing the sense of being alone or lonely and secluded.

I selected this shot for this assignment to show that lonely trees can also be photographed amongst others provided that stand out from the rest. I invite any comments regarding this out-of-the-box thought.

