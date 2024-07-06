Four Trees, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

It was a mid-January morning in Yellowstone National Park, and the temperature was 18°. As the sun warmed up the morning, the fog started to burn off, revealing the details that had been covered by it.

Just off the main road, there was a meadow with a group of small trees standing in front of a forest hidden in the mist. To the photographer's eye, the small stand of trees looked like they were the only trees left in the park, and at this point in time, they were all that you could see.

After about 20 minutes, the heat from the sun revealed the forest behind this small stand.

