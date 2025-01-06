    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Elk, Alberta, Canada
    By Jerre Paquette

    I was in the woods near Lake Minnewanka near Banff, hoping to take some wildlife pictures, but I had about used up all my patience for the day. As I began packing up, I heard a crack of wood and looked up to find this fella just standing still, not even aware of me – pure luck.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®