Elk, Alberta, Canada

I was in the woods near Lake Minnewanka near Banff, hoping to take some wildlife pictures, but I had about used up all my patience for the day. As I began packing up, I heard a crack of wood and looked up to find this fella just standing still, not even aware of me – pure luck.

