Ashland Park, Clarksville, Indiana, USA

Last January, we had an epic fog event in southern Indiana that lasted from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon. It occurred along the Ohio River, between southern Indiana and the Louisville, Kentucky, area. It was a beautiful rolling, rising and falling fog.

I went down to the river on Thursday morning and stayed until around 2 p.m. At that time, the fog finally started clearing out. I went back and forth all along the river. It was ever-changing. Even though I had already shot in one spot, later, it would look completely different.

This particular location is Ashland Park in Clarksville, Indiana. The river is to the left but can't be seen. The fog was rising to the park and the walkway along the river. This turned out to be one of my favorite images from that morning.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now