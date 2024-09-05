Acadia National Park, Mt Desert Island, Maine, USA

This photograph was taken at Little Long Pond in Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island. After several days of clear weather, waves of fog drifted across Little Long Pond this morning. The fog created a dreamy atmosphere as various groups of trees appeared and disappeared as the morning wore on. I spotted these two leaning curved trees from several hundred yards away, but I had to wade quite a distance along the shore of the pond to get close enough to get this shot, even with a long lens.

The fog allowed me to isolate these two evergreen trees from the mountain behind. Although it was the height of the fall colors season in Acadia, the trees behind the two subject trees had little color or were also evergreens, and thus, the two curved trees tended to blend into the background. The fog made the two trees the stars of the show.

I processed this picture in black and white for a couple of reasons. First, the green color of the evergreens was muted or dull at this time of year. Second, black and white made the two trees contrast more sharply with the background fog. Most of my pictures from this trip focused on the beautiful fall colors, so it was ironic that one of my favorites turned out to be this black-and-white image.

I shot this image with my Canon EOS R5 using the RF 100-500mm lens at 300mm. I used a tripod because I used a longer exposure to smooth the water in the pond.

