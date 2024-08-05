The Walkway, Mont Blanc, Quebec, Canada

In July 2024, my friends and fellow photographers invited me to discover the Eco Laurentides Park located in Mont Blanc, an hour and a half north of Montreal.

For such happening, I carried two camera bodies ready to shoot, one with a 16 to 36 mm lens and the other with a 24 to 200 mm lens (35 mm eq.). The lightweight and small size of my Micro 4/3 gear is ideal.

After a few minutes on a hiking trail, I arrived at the beginning of a very long aquatic walkway. I was amazed by its length and perspective. This walkway leads to a distant mountain, all covered by gorgeous clouds! I was curious to scout the area.

This scene clearly invited me to go ahead, but I had to stop and seize this lovely moment.

Handheld, I took my camera with the wide-angle lens. I composed the image using a 16 mm focal length and a F16 aperture. To achieve ETTR, I overexposed the scene by 1 stop.

Later, in post-production in Lightroom, I created a sky mask and performed a dehaze set at +20. I inverted this mask and set the shadows to +100. Then, I pressed the AUTO button in LR to let the software perform all the other adjustments automatically!

Looking at the final image, it was a magic moment to capture. That day, I captured many beautiful images. I will certainly go back!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now