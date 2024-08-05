    Search
    The Walkway, Mont Blanc, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    In July 2024, my friends and fellow photographers invited me to discover the Eco Laurentides Park located in Mont Blanc, an hour and a half north of Montreal.

    For such happening, I carried two camera bodies ready to shoot, one with a 16 to 36 mm lens and the other with a 24 to 200 mm lens (35 mm eq.). The lightweight and small size of my Micro 4/3 gear is ideal.

    After a few minutes on a hiking trail, I arrived at the beginning of a very long aquatic walkway. I was amazed by its length and perspective. This walkway leads to a distant mountain, all covered by gorgeous clouds! I was curious to scout the area.

    This scene clearly invited me to go ahead, but I had to stop and seize this lovely moment.

    Handheld, I took my camera with the wide-angle lens. I composed the image using a 16 mm focal length and a F16 aperture. To achieve ETTR, I overexposed the scene by 1 stop.

    Later, in post-production in Lightroom, I created a sky mask and performed a dehaze set at +20. I inverted this mask and set the shadows to +100. Then, I pressed the AUTO button in LR to let the software perform all the other adjustments automatically!

    Looking at the final image, it was a magic moment to capture. That day, I captured many beautiful images. I will certainly go back!


