Duluth, Minnesota, USA

I took this photo back in May 2024. I wanted to go back to go for another try at sunset. The sky was very moody before, but I waited for about an hour or more. The skies cleared up during sunset, and the way this tree is posed. I see it in a way as if it's dancing in the sunset.

From the time I got here to the final result, I tried different exposures to get a balance on the image overall. I used my Lee Polarizer and Little Stopper for a slow shutter effect. I also posted a reel on my Instagram page showing the result once I captured this image.

On a side note, there were two police officers parked nearby, so I think they saw my reaction to capturing this and got a good laugh out of it.

