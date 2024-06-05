Face Rock State Beach, Bandon Beach, Oregon, USA

I have been told that the best clarity on the Nikkor PC-E 24mm f 3.5ed lens is between f/8 and f/11. Used just as a 24mm lens, I have nothing that gives sharper images. The fun in shooting here in Bandon is wandering about through the various tide and light levels and just looking for photo opportunities as they happen.

This photo opportunity happened at a low tide level. The beach is a state beach and is referred to as Face Rock State Beach.

