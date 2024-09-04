Antarctic Peninsula

Travelling to my #1 bucket list in February 2019 culminated in my photographic experience. There, I discovered a world that is total candy to the eye and a photographer's dream. I travelled with two cameras (for backup purposes!!), and I used them both: one with a 70-300mm lens and the other with a 12-24mm lens.

There were daily Zodiac excursions, and the ship moved locations during the night. I had a difficult time choosing which image to submit, but I settled on this closeup of an iceberg exhibiting a myriad of scalloped curves and displaying the different shades of blue that are the hallmarks of the Antarctic experience. Truly, it was the trip of my lifetime!

